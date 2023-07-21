Francesca Gobbi, wife of Francesco De Gregori, died – breaking latest news

Chicca Gobbi, wife of Francesco de Gregori, has died. The news was confirmed by the singer-songwriter’s entourage.

According to reports, the 71-year-old woman was suffering from a tumor and the situation worsened in the last week.

The Roman singer-songwriter had been married to Gobbi since March 10, 1978, and twins Marco and Federico were born from their relationship. They had met at school, united by a great passion for music. In an interview De Gregori said: «She is always better and I don’t say this as a husband, but as a musician. She likes it very much and has become much more expressive and compliant towards the public. To the point that now she also plays the tambourine and she does the choirs on Rimmel, which, moreover, is a song I wrote when Chicca wasn’t with me yet, which amused her even more ». The couple had also founded a small company together that produced a fine oil in Sant’Angelo di Spello, in Perugia.

In an interview with Corriere, Francesco De Gregori had told when he convinced his wife to sing with him Anema e core (video below). The text reads: “” It seems strange that De Gregori sings in Neapolitan. Let alone if he does it with his girlfriend … ”. The first time they did it together, in a club in Nonantola, she took his hand. She “she was excited and amused at the same time. With that bit of absolutely normal attitude that she didn’t hurt. I confess that I too felt a little emotion”. It all started from a gesture of equal tenderness by the Prince. “Last year for Chicca’s birthday, August 21, we went on a trip to Naples. There is a restaurant where I often go and usually there is a valet”. Linguistic parenthesis for non-Neapolitans. The valet is not the one who takes care of the customers’ cars and parks them, but the singer who entertains the hall. “I had thought of asking him for Anema e coree and dedicating it to Chicca. A bit like Berlusconi-Servillo does with Fabio Concato in Loro 1 by Sorrentino. That evening the valet didn’t show up and so I did it’».

This morning the news had circulated that the concert by De Gregori together with Venditti scheduled for tomorrow at Villa Bertelli in Forte dei Marmi had been postponed to 18 August. The funeral will be held tomorrow July 22 in Rome.