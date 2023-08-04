Home » Francesca Michielin cancels two concerts. “I have health problems. I will be operated on»- breaking latest news
Francesca Michielin cancels two dates of her tour “The summer of loose dogs” due to health problems. She herself announces it to fans with a video message from her Instagram profile. «I wanted to tell you orally because I want to speak to you with an open heart. I couldn’t wait to play on August 13 in Castellaneta Marina and on August 29 in San Vito al Tagliamento, but due to a health problem for which I will have to undergo an operation in a few days, I am forced to cancel these two dates» writes the singer accompanying the video in which he says that “it is right that you have maximum transparency”. «I have a health problem and it is right that, to get better as soon as possible, I have to have an operation. The hospital has scheduled an operation for me in the next few days »the singer tells the fans, to whom she asks not to worry:« Please don’t be alarmed and sorry for this inconvenience. I’ll need some time to recover but in September I’ll be back like new » she says, asking her audience to send her « good vibes ». The date of the Alcamo concert, scheduled for August 8, will therefore be the last August engagement of her tour, before the surgery and the necessary rest. In September, Francesca Michielin will return to host XFactor.

