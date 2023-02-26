On their ‘traditional’ wedding day, November 3, 2015, the rebels attacked the village, burned houses, took away the animals and the bride who was still pregnant. Laura would be released some time later in good health despite the torture suffered by the kidnappers. In South Sudan war has gone on for years becoming, for some, a way of life and a lucrative economy. The separation of Sudan with the creation of the youngest state in the world, it has not kept the hoped-for promises of peace and prosperity. What happens is that the wealth of oil resources, coupled with unresolved ethnic conflicts, has become a curse. FrancescoLaura’s husband, knew well that life was a risk and, without too much calculating the consequences, he took his woman elsewhere, abandoning forever the homeland that betrayed him.

After transiting a refugee camp in Sudan and crossing the First, by unknown paths of fate both find themselves a Niamey, recognized as entitled to humanitarian protection by the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (HCR). Francis and Laura, to which two children have been added, are guests of one of the houses used to welcome refugees. While waiting for a positive solution to their case, the time factor plays a fundamental role.

On average, a refugee person ‘inhabits’ this particular identity for not less than ten years, before finding an acceptable outlet for their story. Niger, among the poorest countries in the world, due to its geographical location and relative stability, in the chaotic context of neighboring countries, welcomes on its soil thousands of displaced people, migrants and refugees. One of the latest reports published by the HCR mentions 255,309 refugees, 46,735 asylum seekers, 376,809 internally displaced persons and 37,591 in various other situations. Migrants are, as always, invisible.

Francesco and Laura got married in church last Saturday. She is in the sixth month of her third child while one died at birth. With the drawings on her hands, the white dress, the hair made up for the occasion and a faint make-up around her eyes, Laura looked the queen of Sheba who comes to King Solomon with the only gift worth it, herself. Francesco, her husband, with a dark suit rented for the occasion, provided the rings, a watch and jewels as gifts for the bride. A handful of people to sing, a family as witnesses to the event and rice, not thrown to the bride and groom but cooked in a sober moment of celebration in complete privacy. The ceremony held in the afternoon ended at dusk while the dust of her stubborn traveling companion covered her wishes with an opaque veil and the promises of happiness.

They offered candy for the children present at the party because there is no use of gods here confetti to be thrown to the fate of the lucky ones. They have resumed their precarious place in the apartment entrusted to them and, contrary to what life has reserved for them, they have promised each other respect, fidelity and a future together. They dream for them a new homeland, a home and a world in which to live you don’t have to run away for years. Francesco and Laura are the promised spouses of another story to tell their children.

Niamey, February 25, 2023