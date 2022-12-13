Home World Francesco Giorgi and Qatargate: 20 thousand euros seized in the Milanese house of Eva Kaili’s partner
World

Francesco Giorgi and Qatargate: 20 thousand euros seized in the Milanese house of Eva Kaili’s partner

Francesco Giorgi and Qatargate: 20 thousand euros seized in the Milanese house of Eva Kaili’s partner

About 20,000 euros in cash were seized today at his home Have fat in the province of Milan, a Francesco Giorgithe companion of the now former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kailiboth arrested like the former MEP Antonio Panzeri in the Brussels investigation into the so-called Qatargate.

The seizure was carried out by the Milanese Guardia di Finanza in execution of a European investigation order which already yesterday led to some searches. Giorgi, who was lately an assistant to the Pd MEP Andrew Cozzolinois collaborating with the Belgian investigators.

Qatar, 17 thousand euros found in the Bergamo home of the Panzeri family

Cash for a sum of 17,000 euros and watches, on the other hand, were seized yesterday, again by the Milan Finance Police at Panzeri’s home in Calusco d’Adda (Bergamo).

The yellow flames, as well as in the Panzeri home in the Bergamo area – where the wife of the former secretary of the Milanese Chamber of Labor is under house arrest – had also shown up at Giorgi’s house and in an office.

During the searches in Italy (at the same time as those in various offices of the European Parliament) requested by the Belgian investigating judge Michel Claise, in addition to the money – a sum considered insignificant when compared to the approximately 600 thousand euros found in Belgium from the former trade unionist and the stock exchanges full of banknotes discovered in Eva Kaili’s apartment -, watches, papers and computer media were also seized. In addition, checks were made on the bank accounts of Panzeri and Giorgi.

