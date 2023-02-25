Home World Francesco Giorgi, under investigation in the case of suspected corruption in the European Parliament, has been granted house arrest
Francesco Giorgi, under investigation in the case of suspected corruption in the European Parliament, has been granted house arrest

The court in Brussels, Belgium, on Thursday evening granted house arrest to Francesco Giorgi, a leading defendant in the case of suspected corruption in the European Parliament by Qatar and Morocco.

Giorgi works as a parliamentary assistant and was arrested last December 9 together with the former MEP of the PD Pier Antonio Panzeri, of whom he had been assistant in the past, the former vice president of the European Parliament Eva Kaili, his partner, and Niccolò Figà- Talamanca, head of the NGO No Peace Without Justice. In recent weeks another Italian had also been arrested, the MEP Andrea Cozzolino, elected with the PD in the Socialists and Democrats group, of which Giorgi was currently assistant. In the following weeks, Figà-Talamanca was released, and Cozzolino was granted house arrest.

