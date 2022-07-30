Home World Francesco returns from Canada: “Dragons men of international high quality”. For the elections he needs “civic responsibility”
Francesco returns from Canada: “Dragons men of international high quality”. For the elections he needs “civic responsibility”

Francesco returns from Canada: “Dragons men of international high quality”. For the elections he needs “civic responsibility”

Pope Francis returns from Iqaluit, the capital of the Nunavut Territory near the Arctic Circle, the last stop on his trip to Canada. Shortly after take-off he sits in front of the reporters and holds the usual press conference. He speaks of Mario Draghi’s “international high quality” and asks the political forces in view of the elections for “civic responsibility”.

