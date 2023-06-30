Francesco, Zuppi, Kirill and Putin: the only one to lick its wounds will be Ukraine

From the first inkling of war, with Jesuit consistency, Pope francesco who sided in favor of Peace. For two years now, going beyond the confines of diplomacy, the action of Pope Francis has had the repercussion of highlighting the subjection of the Patriarch of Russia, Kirillyes Vladimir Putinsiding at his side, sword drawn until he appears next to the altar, candle in hand, at the celebration of Easter 2022. Kirill does not represent an independent Orthodox Church, but a Church the nationalist, dominated by the Moscow government, on which its very survival depends. At the time of the fall of the Berlin Wall and the consequent collapse of Soviet Communism, Putin was at the top of the KGB, the same one that had for a long time counted the future patriarch Kirill among its most active and well-paid spies.

Even today, Kirill has a personal fortune of approx four billion dollars, guaranteed by Putin with gas and oil quotas, as well as all the financing for the restoration and construction of Russian churches, the ordinary maintenance of the Patriarchate and its activities. Considered one of Putin’s oligarchs, he was sanctioned from the EU. The fate of Putin and Kirill is linked in two ways: they will stand together, they will fall together. Kirill with his “forced” positions had discredited himself all over the world, also giving rise to splits and separations in the Orthodox world. Pope Francis has tried several times to involve him in his attempt at Peace, also in the name of a “slow and tiring ecumenism”, but with little success, so much so that the Pope has decided to go forward “in an obstinate and contrary direction”, in full loneliness.

Today the game, despite its complex immobility, is once again on the move with new priorities. The papal mediation offered with insistence and always refused suddenly takes off, with the approval of Moscow: summit meetings between the Cardinal Zuppi and high-level representatives of Putin, unusual spaces on Moscow government televisions, big diplomatic car complete with the Vatican flag flying around Moscow, a great echo in the world, almost as if the Vatican found the square. All interspersed, as befits the best diplomatic tradition, with cold showers, then tepid, then very hot until you burn. We know well that diplomacy never speaks “papal papal”, but always through allusions, unsaid, we speak to the mother-in-law because the daughter-in-law understands, she affirms and denies herself at the same time and everyone, knowing the code, knows how to move.

Zuppi’s mission, which will not bring home any striking results or such as to make the Vatican appear as the “resolver” of the war from which Putin does not know how to get out, especially after the affair Prigozhin, it is important to reposition the actors, as in the game of four corners. Let’s see how. I don’t have crystal balls or infiltrators in the Vatican and the Kremlin, I just have my head and my logic.

On the morning of June 29, while I was recording the commentary on the Word of God of Sunday July 2 to be put online on my site, I said (I summarize): “The Bolognese soup that Pope Francis prepared with Zuppi could be agreed with all the main protagonists with targeted purposes: to bring Kirill back into the big game and remove him from the isolation in which he, conscious and forced, slipped himself. The great ‘external’ Russian reception given to the pope’s envoy it had two effects: few mentions on TV of the ‘political’ meetings, great emphasis on the meeting with Patriarch Kirill in a solemn, almost baroque context and broadcast almost entirely. If an agreement is reached, however minimal, it will be a success not only of the pope of Rome, but also of the pope of Moscow and this will save face both for Putin who ‘cannot fail to listen to his Patriarch’ whose support he needs like air, and for Kirill who, coming out of his isolation ethical, assumes again the function of guarantor of the ‘pax russeca’.”

The results will not be important, but no less significant: it will not come to a cease-fire – it would be too much, Madame la Marchioness, for everyone; Putin is anything but stupid. Perhaps it will come to one exchange to which no one can say no: a perhaps significant share of military prisoners; and perhaps, if the idyll between the Roman pope and the Russian patriarch holds up, Putin’s cession of kidnapped Ukrainian children en masse and deported to Moscow “to be re-educated”, in the best Stalinist communist tradition. We’ll see. If this were to happen in this form or in similar ways, it would open a glimmer of light in the medium term which would leave room for diplomacy to talk seriously to withdraw from the quagmire it’s bleeding everyone out and it has already disaffected the public opinions of the various countries which, the more time passes, the more they think of something else.

In all this I did not name Zelenskywhich, in my humble view, has no match, being solo at the mercy of whoever arms it and for the time in which it is armed. He resembles those prostitutes of brothels before the Merlin law (L. n.75/1958) who are in the living room waiting to be chosen, without any power of choice. Zelensky, the comedian who has become, unbeknownst to him, the Ukrainian hero of the century, will be downloaded at the right moment, when there will be cake to share. There is discussion about his assets in tax havens. He knows that his personal destiny is bound up with the war, but he also knows his leeway they are restricted Like never before. She couldn’t refuse – and how could she? – Prisoners of war, nor children that you always claimed in all locations.

Never like in this crazy war without logic or head or tail, the cleanest has mange. Putin will have the result of saving his ex-tsar seat for a while yet, but becoming a vassal of Xi Jinping who absolutely needs access to the mineral safe of the North Pole (from which he is currently excluded) and needs to have of the riches (and diamonds and rare earths?) of Siberia; Kirill will return Patriarch to the honors of the world and to his profits; Pope Francis will see rewarded his stubborn insistence “having hoped against hope”, as Zuppi enters the next conclave as designated successor of Pope Francis leaving him to the College of Cardinals as his heir; Zelensky will go down in history as a great “minor hero”, soon forgotten because she was the only one to lick her wounds, without having the time, will be Ukraine, which will be seen dismembered and boned by the hordes of vandals and lansquenets who are already foaming at the mouth preparing the assault on the reconstruction diligence… “of and for others”.

Ukraine, halved with i refugees abroad (about 5 million who will never return to their homeland) and without that land which he defended to the death with his own bodies and the weapons of others, because it will be the land of other invaders, much more ravenous and unscrupulous. Ah, history, the great Teacher of life precisely because she, by her statute, never taught anything and nothing will ever teach even in the future, until the end of all fairy tales.

