“A man does not define you

Your home does not define you

Your flesh does not define you

You are your own home”

The verses that open this text are part of the song “Sad, Crazy or Bad”, by Francisco, el Hombre. Released in 2016, this song became a feminist manifesto that echoes in different voices and spaces, such as Maria Gadú, Liniker, Juliette and Mariana Aydar.

Now, in celebration of 10 years on the road, the band gives new contours to the work, which was responsible for catapulting them to international recognition. LAZÚLI, Mateo Piracés-Ugarte, Sebastianismos, Andrei Kozyreff and Helena Papini deliver today, March 8, a festive version with renewed energy, but without neglecting the potent message that “Triste, Louca ou Má” carries.

“It is one of the most significant songs that we have in the history of the band, but, once a song is born, it is no longer exclusive to you, it creates a life of its own”, summarizes LAZÚLI about the movements and reach of “Triste, Louca ou Má”, whose music video was recorded in Cuba and already has more than 39 million views on YouTube (watch it here). “This is great for many reasons, mainly because the message has to reach every possible corner and ear”, he adds.

The reinterpretation of this classic by Francisco, el Hombre was based on the interpretation that the group presents in Calor da Rua, block commanded by the quintet in the carnival of São Paulo.

“Having the opportunity to re-record this sound after singing it so much and knowing that the original version is already very well worked with the public allowed us to bring a more festive vibe, without losing the essence of the song”, says the singer.

“Triste, Louca ou Má” is part of the album 10 years, scheduled for April and celebrating the first decade of Francisco, el Hombre’s road. These rereadings express the transformations that the group has experienced over the last few years and will also echo in a commemorative tour in 2023. Among the dates already confirmed are: March 10, in Montevideo, Uruguay; March 11, in Buenos Aires, Argentina; March 17, at Lollapalooza Chile; and the premiere in Brazil, on April 20, at Circo Voador, in Rio de Janeiro.

Alongside “Bolso Nada”, “Tá Com Dólar, Tá Com Deus” and “Calor da Rua”, “Triste, Louca ou Má” is part of Francisco’s debut album, el Hombre, Soltasbruxa (2016). To add to the celebration of 10 years on the road, the band will release a new limited edition of vinyl records of this work. The new edition will have a double cover with a double booklet and, unlike the first release, the vinyl will be smoked – the result of a partnership between the labels Romaria Discos and Amigues do Vinil. They are already on sale.