Francisco, El Hombre will visit five Spanish cities in May

the brazilian group Francis the Man will star in a complete Spanish tour in mayo within his international tour to celebrate the tenth anniversary of his career.

The band Francis the Man turns ten years old and to celebrate this anniversary they start a international tour that will have several stops in our country: Murcia (May 13, Cordillera Sur; Beniaján), Madrid (May 17, Mon Madrid), Barcelona (May 19, La Nau), Seville (May 25, Sala Malandar) y Granada (May 28, Ground Floor).

The show is prepared to commemorate all the successes throughout his musical career. In addition, the group released “Triste, Louca ou Má” in March, the first single from the upcoming album that will feature most of their hits reinterpreted. The Appetizer of are for sale and you can buy through this link.

The female empowerment anthem “Triste, Louca ou Má” is the song responsible for the group’s Latin Grammy nomination. This release has been followed by “Batida do Amor” and the most recent release, “O Tempo É Sua Morada”. His tour will pass through other Spanish cities such as: Granada, Seville or Madrid. Mateo Piracés-Ugarteguitarist and vocalist of the band, confessed that: “We celebrate this decade in the way we like best: doing shows and exchanging energy with the public.”