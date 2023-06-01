Frane Čirjak left Sarajevo Sport

Frane Čirjak will not wear the burgundy jersey next season.

Source: FK Sarajevo/Promo

Frane Čirjak and FK Sarajevo will not continue their cooperation after the footballer’s valid contract expired at the end of this season.

Čirjak arrived at the club a year ago. He made his debut in the away triumph against Borec with a score of 3:1, and in total he made 21 appearances in Sarajevo’s jersey.

“We wish Fran a lot of luck and success in the continuation of her career,” the club said.

Čirjak arrived last season from Lokomotiv Sofia, and during his career he also played for Zadar, Lucerne, Zagreb, Zrinjski and Ukrainian Lviv.

By the way, this is the second player who left the club today, and Avdija Vršajević left the club earlier today.