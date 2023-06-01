Home » Frane Čirjak left Sarajevo Sport
World

Frane Čirjak left Sarajevo Sport

by admin
Frane Čirjak left Sarajevo Sport

Frane Čirjak will not wear the burgundy jersey next season.

Source: FK Sarajevo/Promo

Frane Čirjak and FK Sarajevo will not continue their cooperation after the footballer’s valid contract expired at the end of this season.

Čirjak arrived at the club a year ago. He made his debut in the away triumph against Borec with a score of 3:1, and in total he made 21 appearances in Sarajevo’s jersey.

“We wish Fran a lot of luck and success in the continuation of her career,” the club said.

Čirjak arrived last season from Lokomotiv Sofia, and during his career he also played for Zadar, Lucerne, Zagreb, Zrinjski and Ukrainian Lviv.

By the way, this is the second player who left the club today, and Avdija Vršajević left the club earlier today.

See also  A man from Banja Luka raped a dog Info

You may also like

Climate change conference in Dubai: Catholics and Islam...

Milestone takes us back to the tracks of...

Sinner-Altmaier at Roland Garros, the live score of...

Last Recollection reveals the gameplay in an overview...

When did Ukraine join?NATO countries remain divided

Emlan and his colleagues claim that “The world...

Estrenamos el videoclip de “Waiting for Another Day”...

CNN: Audio of Trump discussing withholding classified documents

Marian shrines hold prayers for this October Synod...

Meloni in Moldova at the Chisinau summit: “Doors...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy