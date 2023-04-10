The former Croatian national team player is full of anecdotes from both basketball and football

Source: MN Press

The famous Croatian basketball player Franjo Arapović is already known for his controversial statements, and his retold anecdote from the match Partizan – Dinamo, played in 1989, attracted great attention. That spring, he played with Cibona in Maribor at the Yugoslav Cup in basketball, and then he was arrested at the football match between Partizan and Dinamo. As he told the portal net.hr, all because of the jacket he wore for that match.

“I played for you on Friday and Saturday in the final of the Yugoslav Cup in Maribor, and I was arrested on Sunday at the Partizan – Dinamo match because I had badges that were fashionable, I had a denim jacket and it says ‘we give life, we don’t give Kosovo’ . I bought that normally in a shop in a kiosk in Ljubljana. And then they put me in the police station for 5 hours, thirty thousand people saw me being led by the police. They only told my brother – you go to the right, and he with us. They took me to Petrov to the garage and I was there until the evening. The court eventually decided that everything that was taken from me should be returned, that I was not guilty of anything because it could all be bought legally. Both disputed badges were returned to me.”

He said that he was in the center of attention a year later, at the iconic and never played match between Dinamo Zagreb and Crvena zvezda. “I saved children on May 13, 1990, when tear gas was thrown. I was also at that Dinamo match when there were riots. It’s all true. You can still find it today in the MUP.”

In the same interview, Arapović also spoke positively about the puppet Independent State of Croatia, a fascist creation that existed from 1941 to 1945 and is remembered for numerous war crimes and atrocities against Serbs, Jews, Roma, as well as dissident Croats.