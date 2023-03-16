Frank Ribery spent two years with Dušan Vlahović and saw what the Serb can do on the field.

Source: Profimedia

In Italy, Dušan Vlahović had the honor of sharing the field with Frank Ribery who played for Fiorentina before retiring. He played in Florence for two seasons from 2019 to 2021, and now in an interview with “Gazeta” he revealed what he thinks about the Serbian striker.

The legendary Frenchman pointed out that in “viola” he had a great relationship with the duo of young stars Vlahović and Federico Chiesa, who now play together in Juventus.

“Kjeza and Vlahović are my younger brothers! Juventus bring a lot of pressure and there you are always expected to win and score goals. Federiko and Dušan have great potential, quality and courage. They are not afraid of anything. They work very hard in training, as I always advised them in FlorenceRibery emphasized, and then he compared Dusan Vlahovic and Erling Haaland: “Dušan has different characteristics than Haaland, but he is a top player with a top personality”he emphasized.

Now that Vlahović, Angel Di Maria and Chiesa are healthy, Juventus can do a lot in his opinion. With such a “mind, ethnicity” as an Argentinian, the “old lady” will look much better.

“If all three are healthy and at 100 percent, it’s a great offense. Di Maria looks like Robben, both are left-handed and belong to the category of champions and artists. What many cannot do with their hands, he succeeds with his feet. It doesn’t surprise me that he has such an impact on Juventus“, he emphasized.

(WORLD)