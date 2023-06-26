Frank Turner, Spanish dates for next October

Frank Turner He already has nine studio albums published during his seventeen-year solo career. The most recent, “FTHC” (22), it became her first number 1 hit on the Official UK Albums Chart. It has more than a million albums sold worldwide, and three gold and one silver records. His style could be defined as folk punk, with influences from country and alternative rock. Turner has his own festival of his, Lost Evenings, which has just finished in Berlin and will soon be held in California. Additionally, during the pandemic he raised over £200,000 for struggling local music venues through his weekly live performances. This won him the award Music Venue Trust’s for Outstanding Achievement de Grassroots Music Venues.

Now, Frank Turner announces that he will come to Spain in autumn. will be in the Nazca room of Madrid on October 4 and in the Sala Wolf of Barcelona on the 5thAccompanied by Matt Nasir. Tickets are available at Livenation.es y Ticketmaster.es.

