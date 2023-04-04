Another Zappa book? But if it’s been published very recently: “Frank Zappa Unauthorized Biography”! (Publishing Alliance, 2021). By the way, an immense and complete work written by Manuel De La Fuente, which outlined a global image of his figure, contextualizing it in his time. Also, just last year, we also enjoyed “Zappa” (Redbook editions, 2022), a biography of Quim Casas Moliner, where apart from glossing his figure, the parts dedicated to his studio albums, live and his facet as a guitarist stood out. By the way, both books were discussed on these pages.

What else could be added to the extensive information provided by these two precious books?

Well, obviously the answer can be given when we read the book. So we asked the publisher. In this case it is Silex, a small but careful publisher that was born in 1967 and that in 1999 opened up to the field of music and feminism.

After a few days a package arrived, quite heavy to be honest. Inside a compact book (21.5x14cm) with almost 800 pages and without a single photo or illustration! Now, when we found out who was behind this huge tome, we understood everything. This is Román Alberto García, who in addition to being the bassist of Los Marañones, is the creator of two Internet sites dedicated to the musician and which are internationally recognized: Information Is Not Knowledge (in English) and El Tercer Poder (in Spanish). Anyone who has been interested in Zappa is easy to have fallen into these very complete pages with abundant information about him and his work. In fact, this entire introduction is a tribute to how Alberto García described each of Zappa’s albums that were released and that came into his possession on his website. See also Germany, “There are no black Europeans, long live white supremacy”: the shocking phrases of the young AfD leader

So once the book was devoured, we answered the question we asked ourselves at the beginning, another book about Zappa?, yes, and we added a phrase that we found on the back cover of the book: “just what the world needed: another biography of Frank Zappas”.

Perhaps “what the world needed” is saying a lot, but we certify that its reading is mandatory for anyone who considers himself a fan of Zappa, and highly recommended for anyone who is interested in the character and wants to know something more about this essential figure in the music history.

This is an authentic encyclopedia (in the best sense of the word), easy and enjoyable to read, which narrates his existence from before he was born until after his death. A thorough and chronological review of the life and work of one of the most original, eclectic, provocative, irreverent characters (as Quim Casas said in his book) and also influential.

He details year after year, month by month and almost week by week, all the vicissitudes, good and bad, that he went through. How he lived his childhood, how he came to music, who he was with in his musical beginnings. But also where and with whom he recorded each of his albums -sixty-two albums according to the official account-, who participated in each of his tours, which were also many. His problems with record companies, managers, the music industry, etc. with which he never gave up. Who and what provoked him to be so incisive and sarcastic or who he met and reveled in his company. See also Macron's Chinese charter: dialogue with Beijing to push Putin to peace

For me it has been a reading that I have enjoyed like a blessed one. I can also understand that all this data could overwhelm those who do not know the character. But I have loved discovering his childhood and youth hobbies for puppets and explosives. To know how Edgar Varese entered his life. How and why his first record contract was forged. The different musical “tortures” to which he subjected the musicians who wanted to join his band. How he influenced Jimi Hendrix’s use of the wha wha pedal. How and why of the politicization of him. Why a certain Mac Rebennack (Dr. John) was trying out for a few days to enter The Mothers as a keyboard player and in the end he was not accepted due to his great love of marijuana. And here I add that Zappa had no problem with his musicians consuming any type of drug, yes, as long as it didn’t affect work. Why did he say that while other musicians put money up their noses, he preferred to put it through their ears?

To know why he was convinced that the best performances happened on stage and that’s why he recorded everything. Or know the great project of him about “the orchestra of the world“. In short, countless references, anecdotes and statements that have increased my admiration for this musician, composer, singer, filmmaker, producer, writer and businessman. Also noteworthy is a super practical index of fourteen pages, which allows you to locate any episode quickly. To finish a couple of sentences taken from the book to define genius: “Zappa lived different fashions and styles, hippies, disco, punk, etc. he followed his ironic with everything. His was music without labels, pure contamination that transcended genres”. And his own definition of his music: “I make music to listen to myself, if someone else likes it, great, and if they don’t, well, they miss it.” Genius and figure! See also Colombia, Italian scholar stabbed to death in Santander