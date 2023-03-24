The German Ralf König –reputed author of titles peppered with humor and sex as well-known as “The killer condom”, “The desired man” y “bull eggs”–, pays his particular homage to that classic figure of Frankenstein created by Mary Shelley in 1818. Shelley is, in fact, to whom the sleepless protagonist of this graphic novel addresses the sincere and disturbing letter in which he presents his case.

It is about a doctor (who hides his name in the letter) whose obsessions inevitably recycle him into the roles of scientist and gravedigger and who, like Doctor Victor Frankenstein in the original work, is obsessed with the fine line that separates life from death. This is how the doctor captures, between the empathy and the rancor that he seems to feel for Shelley, his own (and chilling) story.

Throughout sixty pages perpetrated with gloomy colors consistent with the same theme (and also capable of highlighting the issue), the numerous analogies with the original novel serve as an argument for what is nothing more than an honest and thinly veiled tribute. A reference of compact and reduced size that is read with pleasure, thanks to that magnetism raised at all times and with merit by the cartoonist who takes us to his land.