Frankfurt airport paralyzed by staff strike: thousands of flights cancelled

Frankfurt airport paralyzed by staff strike: thousands of flights cancelled

The airport of Frankfurt it’s almost stopped because of one strikeorganized by the union Verdi, which involves employees of seven German airports. Protesters are calling for a pay rise to fight inflation and better working conditions.

There are thousands of canceled flights: the strikes which, in addition to Frankfurt, have affected airports such as Monaco e Hamburgthey involved almost 300mila passengers. The companies had to cancel further 2300 loves, about 1300 only those of Lufthansa. Union Verdi’s Christine Behle told public broadcaster RBB-Inforadio that failure to reach a meaningful deal with employers on wages could lead to a “summer of chaos” at German airports.

The union is asking for a 10.5% increase in wages for his writing, or at least 500 euros in paychecks.

The article comes from Il Fatto Quotidiano.

