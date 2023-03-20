Thirteen years after its premiere with “Frankie Rose And The Outs” (Slumberland, 10) and with a total of four good previous albums to his credit, Frankie Rose might as well have signed with “Love As Projection” which, to date, is the best album of his career. Or at least the most rounded, showy and exploited, looking like a solid work that manages with ease between the very fine lines that separate electronic indie-pop and synth-pop, all in the purest style of specialists in the genre like Ladytron and giving off an accentuated charm.

This is attested by an initial poker of aces that almost by itself would justify the launch in question, by showing off as a credential that sequence made up of the clear singles “Sixteen Ways” y “Anything” and the most suggestive “Had It Wrong” y “Saltwater Girl”. Then comes that kind of mysterious interlude that is “Feel Light”, before “DOA” y “Molotov In Stereo” extend the euphoria by manifesting as additional targets. Something that also happens with the disco animosity of “Come Back” (directly recalling Goldfrapp), as well as with the dreamy “Song For A Horse” Closing based on unquestionable good taste.

Barely forty minutes make up “Love As Projection”, a work in which practically each piece manages to add to the seductive overall result that encourages listening. The one who, at one time or another, was a collaborator of Dum Dum Girls, Crystal Stilts or Vivian Girls takes a very important step forward with this installment and, although she had already left interesting titles like “Herein Wild” (Fat Possum, 13) o “Cage Tropical” (Slumberland, 17) along the way, this time he seems to have pushed himself to additional levels.

<a rel="nofollow noopener" target="_blank" href="https://frankierose.bandcamp.com/album/love-as-projection">Love As Projection by Frankie Rose</a>