Frattesi at Inter, here’s how Marotta stole him from Milan

There is the ok from Sassuolo. The midfielder in nerazzurro for 33 million. Signing today

A sudden and adventurous overtaking, but also studied and carried out with a certain certainty before the last corner. Inter have wanted Davide Frattesi for some time now, but decided to give the Sassuolo midfielder a decisive blow only on Monday evening, when the two clubs returned to talking to each other with their cards uncovered. The blitz to overcome the competition, Milan in the first place, was then completed yesterday when the nerazzurri began to really fear that the long-courted boy could escape at the most beautiful moment. The way in which the midfielder approached the Nerazzurri until he almost touched him with his hand was born, above all, from an iron will and from his precise order of liking: from minute 1 of this negotiation, Davide chose Simone Inzaghi’s team as his favorite . It has always been considered the ideal formation to enhance him in a three-man midfield, honey for midfielders like him. And he hasn’t changed his mind even in the face of the wait-and-see attitude of Zhang’s club, which by company mandate he always needs to sell before buying. Frattesi continued to feel an Interista while Milan decided to inquire seriously about him at the beginning of this week and, in the last few hours, while Napoli made Sassuolo an offer on Monday, then reiterated yesterday, overall higher than that of 33 million total presented by Inter. And without forgetting Rome, which watched slyly from a distance, thanks to that 30% on the same resale that could have become an extra weapon over the competition. Or Juve’s possible flashback on the first day of the Giuntoli era: information was also obtained from Continassa in this frantic beginning of July. In short, the iron pact between the Nerazzurri and Frattesi has held up, net of the usual red herrings, by the smoke screen drawn up by both clubs for days and also by the top plan B designed for Inzaghi and called Lazar Samardzic. The 21-year-old left-handed German-Serbian player from Udinese continues to please Inter managers and coaches a lot and represented a high-level option to protect himself in case the main project, namely the blue of Sassuolo, collapsed. And yesterday he took the final crackdown, obtaining the Emilian ok for an onerous loan of 5 million with a redemption obligation of 22 million which should start in February 2024. In the cauldron, then, a young talent owned by the Nerazzurri and who would probably have gone to Sassuolo regardless: Samuele Mulattieri, valued at 6 million in total, after a good season on loan at Frosinone. The total is 33, a little less than the CEO. Carnevali thought he could cash in (almost 10 will go to Rome anyway), but the very word “auction” is what has been avoided by all parties in comedy.

The blitz

—

Yesterday at lunch, as scheduled, a meeting was held in a restaurant in the Brera area between the Neroverde manager and AC Milan: the CEO del Diavolo Giorgio Furlani had premised that his company would not go crazy and so it was. In the match the Rossoneri were only able to ascertain that the distance was now unbridgeable, also considering the acceleration of the cousins. It all happened, not by chance, the day after the end of the soap opera Brozo: without too many regrets, Inter sent the Croatian seduced by a three-year contract with Al-Nassr to Saudi Arabia. The CEO Beppe Marotta and sporting director Piero Ausilio would have liked to collect 23 million from the sale of the bizarre Croatian, as originally agreed, but in the end they had to settle for 18. That downward agreement with the Riyadh club had initially, at least in appearance, cooled Inter’s aims on Frattesi: in the logic of rigorous self-financing, the millions less incoming could also become millions less outgoing. This time, however, it wasn’t like this because of the strategic importance of the player and the memory of some past pranks, see under Bremer. Here then is the last energetic snapshot of yesterday on a feverish day in viale della Liberazione: it was a coming and going of agents and managers at the headquarters. First Mulattieri’s agent, Paolo Busardò, to fix the striker’s exit towards Emilia and then a two-hour long visit by Beppe Riso who, after having placed Sandro Tonali at Newcastle. detailed the transfer of another prized piece of his agency.

Nearby visits

—

For Frattesi, the Nerazzurri’s next 16 (same number he had at Sassuolo), a five-year contract worth 2.8 per season and the idea of ​​carrying out medical tests between tomorrow and Friday. To get to the signing, the latest filing works are needed, with the definition of the bonus items already decided in the total of five million and the exact percentage on a possible future resale (ranging from 10 to 20% that Sassuolo would like to keep for themselves) . Only details before the signing that doesn’t seem to be in question, as Riso reiterated when he left the Nerazzurri headquarters: “We’re very close, the clubs will now reach an agreement and there are just a few details missing. Davide was very keen on us, his preference is always It was Inter and we’re happy,” he said at the end of the evening, when Inter’s overtaking had already been completed for quite some time. And, as in the case of Marcus Thuram, taking advantage of the time factor, decisive in the latest Inter events.

July 5 – 00:36

