Fratzscher (Diw): «Germany is not the sick man of Europe but it has made many mistakes»

Is Germany the sick man of Europe again?

Germany is not the sick man of Europe. Germany is in a difficult situation and could become the sick man of Europe in the future if it makes the wrong decisions. The German economy had a very successful decade, from 2010 to 2020: strong growth, increased employment, exporting companies increased their market share in the world. But now German industry is lagging behind in the transformation. In this Germany has made three mistakes: delays in climate protection and green technologies, delays in digitization and too much risk in relying too much on China for supply chains and Russia for energy… Now it is up to the German industry repair these errors. I am sure that German industry has all the requisites to do this successfully.

Should Germany change its famous economic model, because it is now obsolete, outdated by the times?

No, Germany’s economic model is very good. The problem is not the high export share. About half of all German production is exported. German companies and our company benefit from the growth of China, India which is growing rapidly, other Asian countries such as Indonesia and other parts of the world. The German economic model is very successful and it is the right one. But German industry has been too slow to adjust and adjust to the changes and now German companies have to regain their technological leadership in the world.

The German automotive industry, in particular, has lagged behind in e-mobility and is lagging behind in electric cars: Do the problems of the German automotive industry weigh negatively on German GDP?

Yes, currently the auto industry is a negative contributor to growth because it’s contracting, like services contracted about a year ago, during the pandemic. In the short term, the auto industry does not contribute to our GDP. Long term, we don’t know. The German auto industry has been very successful in the last 15 years, increasing its market share worldwide. But the transformation into e-mobility and electric cars came late. He made the mistake of relying too long on combustion engines. And it has bet too much on China: 40% of Volkswagen’s profits are in China, 30% of Mercedes and BMW. These are all errors that the industry needs to correct. But I’m not pessimistic about the future of the German automotive industry: they will succeed, even if big investments and big changes are needed.

The energy crisis has worsened the situation for German companies, which were already complaining that corporate taxes were “too high”. Businesses are asking the state for more and more.

The narrative that German companies and lobbies are proposing to get more money from the government, with tax cuts and subsidies with caps on energy prices, is wrong. In the last 3.5 years, first due to the pandemic then the energy crisis, no other government in the world has given money to industry as the German government has done, large sums of money have gone to businesses. Our European neighbors have complained, considering it unfair competition. I see no reason for German companies to complain, on the contrary. Furthermore, energy costs and corporate taxes have never been low in Germany, they have never been a competitive advantage, especially compared to the US and China. The state must do something else, it must improve the environment for business in other ways: deregulation and more investment in digital infrastructure, education and innovation.

To avoid becoming the sick man of Europe, Germany therefore has to make huge public investments…

Public investments in the future are for me the equivalent of an intelligent, sound and responsible fiscal policy. Sufficient investment in infrastructure, innovation, education and new technologies is for me the equivalent of fiscal discipline. And this is where governments have not done enough over the past 20 years. Net public investment in Germany has been negative in each of the last 20 years, the depreciation of the capital stock has been greater every year in the last two decades. This has been a problem for private companies, which lack infrastructure and skilled workers as the education system is in decline: low public investment has increased the competitiveness problems of the German economy. Governments that do not invest in the future are the ones that will increase deficits in the years to come, sacrificing jobs and reducing welfare.