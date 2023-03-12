Fred Again.. He has returned with a new surprise for his followers. The British record producer, singer, songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and DJ debuts a new track, “Mike (Desert Island Duvet),” featuring none other than Mike Skinner of The Streets.

Frederick John Philip Gibsonartistically known as Fred Again.., It has been thrilling us since its inception, combining emo and electronic airs. With the union last January to Skrillex y This flow for the song “Rumble” opened another musical range, as well as with the member of xx, Romy Madley Croft, in “Strong”. Now, Fred Again.. has decided to launch the first of this 2023: “Mike (desert island duvet)”

According to Fred Again.. via Youtube: “It’s one of my favorite things he’s been able to be a part of. Mainly because it is like listening to one of his favorite musicians in history ”, he described the collaboration with the British, Mike Skinnerof The Streets, without a doubt one of the great generational references for many Britons. In addition, the track also has the collaboration of the Irish composer, Dermot Kennedy.