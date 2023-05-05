Fred Again.. & Brian Eno, critic of his album Secret Life (2023)

During the talk that Brian Eno met Zane Lowe for Apple Music a few months ago, the legendary musician not only demonstrated commendable humility in acknowledging that Fred Again.. had also been, in a way, a mentor to him, but he openly confessed to having completely changed the perspective with which he now approached contemporary music, after having learned about the work and modus operandi of the aforementioned fashion producer. Perhaps for this reason, and still somewhat influenced by the spirit of May 4th, we now imagine Fred and Eno breaking their respective generational barriers and uniting their talents as a kind of Luke and Yoda of current electronic music, confirming their impeccable connection to music. hand of an unexpected project to pachas with which we can officially see the joint signature of yesterday and today on the same plane.

After the surprise announcement of “Secret Life”and after learning about the historic bond that has united both musicians for years (Fred has already left his mark as a composer and producer on the albums “Someday World” y “High Life” produced by Eno with Karl Hyde in 2014), this project (produced by Four Tet, also the head of Text Records, just in case there wasn’t enough sauce in the mix) reveals the most restrained, abstract and introspective side we’ve ever seen. until the date of Fred Again.. (reserved, perhaps, for those small epés of acoustic adaptations of their own songs that the British artist has given us periodically). Almost like a pending account, “Secret Life” It feels like a passing of batons and a sum of values ​​between master and disciple, resulting in a shared ground, ready to meet one’s expectations (generated by one of the fastest and most celebrated promotions of the last decade) and the record another’s professional (supported by more than four decades of musical career). See also Socialism and equality according to Aldo Schiavone – working world

With the highest and most iconic point of Primrose Hill as the background of this proposal, we let ourselves be carried away by the tubular and mesmerizing synthesizers with which the album starts, making it clear from the mantric lyrics and the reverberated keys of “I Saw You” that this album should be enjoyed slowly, with an empty head of thoughts and, if possible, with closed eyes. Eno is not considered the father of ambient for nothing and the custody of such an honor is present in a transit of textures that dance in a volatile and sustained way through interludes that are entirely dedicated to your joy and our enjoyment (“Pause”, “Follow”, “Chest”). Although without a doubt, what will stand out most about this particular equation will be to see how well that ethereal and sophisticated universe of the person in charge of immortal works like “Ambient 1: Music For Airports” (78), with the craftsmanship and goldsmith skills that Fred Again possesses… to reconstruct, loop and string together other people’s voices ranging from a personal version of Leonard Cohen’s “In My Secret Life” (with which they give the album its title), to an unintelligible Justin Vernon who rambles radially in “Safety”.