With a live performance of almost 27 minutes, one of Tiny Desk’s longest, the British interpreter has presented an impressive show in which he has been the only musician present on the entire set. He performs seven songs from his most recent album, “Actual Life 3”, employing loops and a video screen attached to his soundboard for vocal samplers that organically replicate his heavily produced songs. Those sampled artists and friends are Guante, I Am Roze, Aminé, Delilah Montagu, Berwyn, Faisal, Lucy Hickling, Gareth Nunns, Jamie Tinsley, Tony Friend, y Tobias Miorin.