Home World Fred Again.. interpreta su “Actual Life 3” en Tiny Desk
World

Fred Again.. interpreta su “Actual Life 3” en Tiny Desk

by admin
Fred Again.. interpreta su “Actual Life 3” en Tiny Desk

With a live performance of almost 27 minutes, one of Tiny Desk’s longest, the British interpreter has presented an impressive show in which he has been the only musician present on the entire set. He performs seven songs from his most recent album, “Actual Life 3”, employing loops and a video screen attached to his soundboard for vocal samplers that organically replicate his heavily produced songs. Those sampled artists and friends are Guante, I Am Roze, Aminé, Delilah Montagu, Berwyn, Faisal, Lucy Hickling, Gareth Nunns, Jamie Tinsley, Tony Friend, y Tobias Miorin.

Coming soon Fred again… will perform at different festivals such as Glastonbury, Osheaga, Lollapalooza, among others. On the peninsula, the British artist will visit Primavera Sound in Barcelona on June 2, Portugal on June 8, and Madrid on June 9.

See also  U.S. spacecraft "deliberately" hits near-Earth asteroid to test Earth's defense technology - Xinhua English.news.cn

You may also like

Mina Naumović before and after | Entertainment

PARKINGMYCAR / Online the new site for parking...

30 centimeters of rain in a few hours,...

An evacuation order was issued and then withdrawn...

Five Notable Stories From Confidential Pentagon Documents Published...

Ukraine, Washington Post: “The person responsible for the...

Ukrainian war, UN: horror for beheaded Ukrainian soldier...

Arezzo, kills his wife and mother-in-law: 50 year...

The Italian Fred De Palma will offer two...

IF YOU DYING EGGS WITH PAINT FROM BAGS,...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy