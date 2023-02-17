Bandai Namco today announced that, for one month, owners of the thriller adventure The Dark Pictures: The Devil in Me they will have free access to the Friend’s Passwhich will allow them to have a friend play the Shared Story multiplayer mode without them having to own the game.

Along with the Friend’s Pass, the Curator’s Cutwhich gives you the opportunity to play from another character’s point of view, as well as experience new outcomes with exclusive scenes after playing the first time.

We leave you with the announcement trailer of the new offer.