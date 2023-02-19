Here comes the initiative signed by TIM: let’s see what it is

TIMto express solidarity with the populations affected by the earthquake in Turkey and Syria, makes available decustomers of Turkish and Syrian nationality in Italy the possibility of make free calls to landline and mobile numbers in your country, to facilitate communication with families and friends.

Starting today, TIM’s mobile customers of Turkish and Syrian nationality will be able to make free calls from their mobile phones for a week.

How to join

To join the initiative, simply reply to the dedicated information SMS, visit the My TIM area, go to the TIM stores or contact 119.

Photo di Engin Akyurt at Pexels