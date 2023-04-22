Free contraceptive pill for all women: the turning point of Aifa-breaking latest news

ROMA Due pills in one shot. At the same meeting, the Prices and Refunds Committee of theAifa, drug agency close to the implementation of a reform, approved the reimbursement of contraceptives for women of all ages and Prep“pre-exposure prophylaxis” against HIV infection, the AIDS virus. Double revolution for Italy which comes after many European countries making available to the female universe, precisely on the occasion of Women’s Health Daya birth control tool that several Regions had already dispensed in counseling clinics, but with a limited audience: girls up to 25 years of age or unemployed women or who had voluntarily terminated their pregnancy.

The turning point will cost the State around 140 million euros a year: the least expensive products have been identified, including the latest generation ones. Interviewed by «Quotidiano Sanità» Joanna Scroccaropresident of the Commission, said that ‘it will be made available a certain amount of medicines. An important decision that will allow you to expand the audience of users that they could not afford oral contraception because it was too expensive. The prices of the pill vary from 10 to 25 euros per package but it is not possible to evaluate which is better than the other as, ending up in the range of non-refundable drugs, they were not subject to price negotiation”.