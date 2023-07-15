Home » Free entrance to the friendly match Vojvodina – Borac | Sports
A nice gesture from Vojvodina, which decided to open the gates for all fans.

Source: MONDO/MILUTIN VUJIČIĆ

Vojvodina and Borca football players will play a friendly match at the Karađorđe stadium in Novi Sad on Wednesday from 8 pm.

The host decided to open the gates and make the entrance to the duel between the two brother clubs completely free.

“The management headed by president Dragoljub Zbiljić, coach Batak, coaching staff and players invite all fans to come and greet the players as they enter the new season, but also their special rival, the brotherly club from Banjaluka,” reads the invitation of Vojvodina on their official website. .

It will be a “general” for both. It is the last test for Vojvodina before the start of the championship, and the last preparatory match for Borc before the European duel against Austria Vienna.

Radoslav Batak’s team did the main part of the preparations in Mariborsko Pohorje in Slovenia, where they remained undefeated for five games.

On the other hand, Borac did the main part of his preparations in Zlatibor, where he played three matches and recorded three defeats.

After the defeat in the duels with Crvena zvezda (2:0) and Železničar from Pancevo (2:1), the footballers of Borca were defeated by Radnički 1923 (2:0) in the last preparatory duel in Zlatibor.

