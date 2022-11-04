Home World Free fans at the Qatar World Cup, but Doha demands good reviews
World

Free fans at the Qatar World Cup, but Doha demands good reviews

by admin
Free fans at the Qatar World Cup, but Doha demands good reviews

It is an offer that will capture the attention of any football fan. Free flights to world Cup. Free tickets for matches. Free accommodation during the tournament and even some spending money. But there is the catch.

The selected fans who will agree to make this memorable journey, at the expense of the Qatarwhich this year hosts the Soccer World Cupwill be required, by contract, to respect certain rules regarding songs and speeches and, highly controversial aspect, to report the posts on social networks of other fans critical of Qatar.

Nevertheless,

See also  Biden after the summit with the allies: "Russia has decided to invade"

You may also like

Migrants, Italy-EU tensions. France and Germany ready to...

Nelson Piquet wishes Lula death. Former F1 champion...

Usa, 2024 is already here. Trump: “My reapplication...

Scholz first G7 leader since Xi after the...

Pope meets Bahraini authorities: Bringing the waters of...

China, German Chancellor Scholz in Xi’s court: focus...

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan shot and...

Scholz in Beijing amidst controversy irritates the US...

Ukraine latest news. G7 against Moscow: cannot starve...

U.S. midterm elections enter the sprint stage, inflation...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy