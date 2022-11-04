It is an offer that will capture the attention of any football fan. Free flights to world Cup. Free tickets for matches. Free accommodation during the tournament and even some spending money. But there is the catch.

The selected fans who will agree to make this memorable journey, at the expense of the Qatarwhich this year hosts the Soccer World Cupwill be required, by contract, to respect certain rules regarding songs and speeches and, highly controversial aspect, to report the posts on social networks of other fans critical of Qatar.

Nevertheless,