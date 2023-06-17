Home » “Free food for all, on me!” But Donald Trump leaves the restaurant without paying
"Free food for all, on me!" But Donald Trump leaves the restaurant without paying

“Free food for all, on me!” But Donald Trump leaves the restaurant without paying

“Free food for all, on me!” Indeed not. Shortly after pleading “not guilty” to all the charges against him by the Federal Court in Miami, Florida, former US President Donald Trump decided to stop for a few minutes in the famous Cuban restaurant Versailles of Miami. The tycoon he was greeted by a crowd of supporters who showered him with applause and wished him happy birthday – his 77th – a day early. Crossing the restaurant, taken by enthusiasm, the former US president announced: “Free food for everyone, on me!”. And so the supporters and the people present in the club have decided to stock up on orders. Too bad that Trump, as reported by the Miami News Timesthen left the venue without paying anything, thus leaving a nasty surprise – and a rather hefty bill – for the guests and owners of the venue.

