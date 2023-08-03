Free taxi at the exit of the discos: the experimental project is underway

A free taxi at the exit of the discotheques, to go home at the end of the evening and prevent the increasingly frequent massacres on Saturday evening. It was in fact signed today at MIT, in the presence of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Matthew Salvinia memorandum of understanding with the representative associations of night entertainment venues, for an experimental project which provides for free taxis to get home at the end of the evening.

The agreement provides for the allocation of funds to pay for the white car, van or shuttle to anyone who leaves the disco and, by submitting to the alcohol test, exceeds the legal limit to drive. The interested person – reads the MIT note – “will be taken home and so will the people he accompanied. The entertainment venues, subject to an agreement with the local taxi driver or NCC companies, will provide the voucher”.

A prevention initiative, especially on the Saturday evening massacres on Italian roads, which is part of a difficult period for the taxi sector. A few days ago the Antitrust – sentinel of consumer rights – opened a sweeping investigation into the disservices of white cars, amidst endless waiting at the parking spaces and pos that don’t work on board. The Government’s response had come through Minister Salvini’s proposal to increase licenses.

The start in six clubs in Italy

The one signed at MIT is an experimental project which for now concerns six relevant nightclubs, identified throughout the country and for the period from August to mid-September. At the end of the experimentation it will then be possible to evaluate the effectiveness of the project and possibly study its feasibility when fully operational. The idea, it is emphasized, was born after a meeting with the associations of entertainment nightclubs and in a meeting with influencers and digital creators that Salvini had received at different times at MIT.

The nightclubs involved

There will be six entertainment venues that will start the experimental project from next weekend:

Discotheque Mascara All Music – Mantua; Il Muretto Disco – Jesolo Lido (Venice); Praja Disco – Gallipoli (Lecce); Disco Baia Imperiale – Gabicce Mare (Pesaro – Urbino); Naki Disco – Pavia; The Shed – Castiglione della Pescaia (Grosseto).

