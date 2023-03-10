Home World Free topless in public swimming pools in Berlin: the decision after a complaint for discrimination
The decision came after a complaint from one donnawho had applied to the office of the Senate Ombudsman for equal treatment to request that the donnelike the men, they could swim in topless. And so the government of Berlin gave the ok to topless libero for everyone in the public swimming pools of the German capital. The new rules that allow anyone to swim without covering their torso follow a discrimination complaint filed by a woman who was not allowed to go topless in a swimming pool. Berlin. In reaction to the complaint and the ombudsman’s involvement in the case, the Berlin bathing establishmentswhich manages the public pools of the city, he decided to change his rules on clothing, says the use.

“The office of ombudsman warmly welcomes the decision of the bathing establishmentsbecause it establishes equal rights for all Berlinersmale, female or non-binary, and because it also creates legal certainty for the staff of the bathing establishments“, he has declared Doris Liebscherhead of the office of the ombudsman. In the past, women who bared their breasts in swimming pools Berlin they were asked to cover up or get out of the pool, and were sometimes even asked not to return. “Now it is important that the regulation is applied consistently and that they no longer cite us bans ed expulsions“, he stated again lover.

