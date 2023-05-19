freedom host in goodness | Sports

The first league player from Novlja spoke about the upcoming matches.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Heavy floods affected several municipalities in the western part of Republika Srpska, and the situation is very difficult in Novi Grad, where the “Mlakve” stadium was flooded.

Freedom from Novi Grad is due extremely difficult situation in which she found herself was forced to postpone the away match of the 31st round m:tel of the First League of the Republic of Srpska against Rudar Prijedorwhich was supposed to be played on Wednesday, and the club announced today a new date for that match.

Namely, Novljan will compete with Prijedor on Wednesday (May 23), while at the same time it was announced that the home match of the 32nd round, against Sloboda from Mrkonjić Grad, will be played on May 31 in Dobrljin.

(mondo.ba)