Home » freedom host in goodness | Sports
World

freedom host in goodness | Sports

by admin
freedom host in goodness | Sports

The first league player from Novlja spoke about the upcoming matches.

Source: Mondo/Slaven Petković

Heavy floods affected several municipalities in the western part of Republika Srpska, and the situation is very difficult in Novi Grad, where the “Mlakve” stadium was flooded.

Freedom from Novi Grad is due extremely difficult situation in which she found herself was forced to postpone the away match of the 31st round m:tel of the First League of the Republic of Srpska against Rudar Prijedorwhich was supposed to be played on Wednesday, and the club announced today a new date for that match.

Namely, Novljan will compete with Prijedor on Wednesday (May 23), while at the same time it was announced that the home match of the 32nd round, against Sloboda from Mrkonjić Grad, will be played on May 31 in Dobrljin.

Follow all sports news in one place, be part of it Mondo sports community on Viber!

(mondo.ba)

See also  Ukraine-Russia: news on the war today 20 August

You may also like

FROM SUDAN TO PAKISTAN, THE EMPIRE DON’T GET...

US press distorts or ignores violent Jewish-supremacist Flag...

Air routes between Russia and Georgia have been...

Shock video in the New York Times, Greece...

“Shot in the chest and back” with a...

“How Greece abandons migrants at sea”, the shocking...

Xi Jinping “snatches” Central Asia from Putin: here...

Zelensky at the Arab League steals the show...

Vatican City State: Car breaks into Porta Sant...

Lana Del Rey publishes “Say Yes To Heaven”...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy