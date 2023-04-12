Barbara Bobak spoke about the distribution of tips that singers receive at celebrations and performances, but also severely attacked those who do not share them with their musicians.

Singer Barbara Bobak, who became known to the wider public for her relationship with a colleague Darko Lazić, she recently held a promotion for her debut album, where she spoke about the track that she was accused of “stealing” Dragan Mirkovićand then she referred to the distribution of tips between singers and musicians.

She pointed out that she is not ashamed of her beginnings and singing at private parties and under tents, but that she has had enough of it. She mentioned and “scorched” many colleagues who shamelessly almost take all the tips they get at parties and don’t share it with the musicians.

“I’m not ashamed of anything, and if I were born again I would do everything the same. It’s nothing terrible, nor shameful. The amount of tips depends on whether you’re famous or not. People make a difference, and here I’m talking now from the perspective of a guest , I’m not disparaging anyone, now where there are working singers, you will give them 500 and 1,000 dinars, and now, for example, if Ceca comes, I’m not comparing myself to Ceca, you certainly won’t give 1,000 dinars, you know Ceca is going purple,” Barbara revealed and mentioned the tip:

“It goes down, really, everything goes down at those celebrations, and that’s completely normal. I’ve never taken a tip, because I leave the full tip to my musicians, and I think that anyone who doesn’t do that is a piece of trash. Those musicians work for musicians’ daily wages, and the singers take thousands and thousands of euros. A lot of them take the tip for themselves and don’t share it with the musicians. I saw with my own eyes how they take it all, those people are cursed and never have enough. They will be forever unhappy.”



She also spoke about aesthetic corrections and revealed if there was anything she would change about herself: “The only thing I didn’t like was my lower stomach, kilos, muscles, but all that can be solved by the gym. I had a thin mouth, so I filled it in a bit and that’s all I did and would do. In the future, when everything starts to hang, of course there will be some more corrections, but not for now,” Barbara told the media present.