The words of the Juventus coach after the victory in Freiburg and qualification for the quarter-finals of the Europa League: "The important thing was to go through, but we can't play a second half like that. We made mistakes and conceded too much, we have to improve because it can't happen ". Chiesa returned to scoring: "I apologized to the fans because I want to help the team and I haven't been able to do it in the last two years. Even now I'm not feeling great, but I'm working to give my all"

Joy for the next round, but something to complain especially about how the second half was approached. After the victory of Juventus on the Freiburg in the second leg of the round of 16 of Europa League and qualification for the quarterfinals, Massimiliano Allegri is half satisfied: “The most important thing was to go through – said the Juventus coach to Sky Sport -, we had a good game in the first half, but when you are outnumbered you have to make better choices. You need to manage the ball better, bring the opponents into your own half, instead, a little for characteristics and a little because we lowered attention, we created some difficulties. For them, being ten didn’t change anything, they lifted the ball, we did it was enough to keep the ball in order not to suffer these situations and create goal actions. We didn’t.”

"The goals from Vlahovic and Chiesa are good, but we can't do a second half like this"

Allegri then spoke of the return to goal by Vlahovic e Church: "I'm happy for them psychologicallybut I have to look at the team's performance and we need to improve absolutely because we can't make these mistakes in the second half, that's not good. Having these two players in mental condition is a good sign, but I'm looking at our second half. I think it just needs to improve because we have suffered too much and risked too many times, this must not happen".

Chiesa: "That's why I apologized to the fans"

He returned to the field after the last stop with a knee problem and he found the goal: a nice evening for Frederick Church, who explained the action that led to the 2-0 and his celebration. "The flicker at the time of the goal came from a first failed attempt – he told Sky Sport -, on a previous occasion I had kicked hard and at that point I thought of placing it low. If I asked sorry to the fans cheering? Yes, because I want to be there, I want to give this team a hand and to this company and unfortunately in the last two years I have not succeeded. Even now I'm not at my best unfortunately, in January I had a good start and now I still had problems, I would like to give my best but for now it's like this, I'm working hard and my apologies were heartfelt because I want to play and give joy to my fans. My first thought is to be available and unfortunately in the last few games I've had this problem with my knee and this annoyance still exists, though I'm trying to work harder to be there consistentlythen it will be up to the coach to decide whether to side with me or not". And on the injuries that have tormented him in recent years Church it was clear: "My father also had two serious injuries like that. When I got hurt it has been a journey made up of great obstacles to return and in any case there is a path to follow even after, therefore I have to stay calm and be there".

"Vlahovic is very strong, together we want to give our all for Juve" Closing on mate and friend Vlahovicwho, like him, rediscovered the joy of scoring: "Dusan is a great player – Church added -, has everything to truly become a champion. Now he's having a not very happy time under the goal, but tonight he had already scored before scoring the penalty. When he made a mistake against Sampdoria I told him he kicked very well, today when he kicked badly he scored. We always talk and we want to give our best for this team and for our teammates".

