Freiburg RB Leipzig German Cup | Sports

The defending champion in the German Cup beat last season’s finalist in one half!

RB Leipzig, the defending champions in the German Cup, overcame Freiburg, the rivals from last season’s final, in one half!

FREIBURG – RB LEIPZIG 1:5 (0:4)

/Gregorič 75 – Olmo 13, Henriks 14, Sobošlaj 37, 90+8 pen, Nkunku 45+1/

The home team was “started” by former Dinamo Zagreb defender Dani Olmo, who after the goal decided to “assist a little”, so he prepared three goals for his teammates before going on vacation!

All three goals were the result of great actions, like in a video game, and Benjamin Henricks, Dominik Sobošlaj and Kristofer Nkunku were left with a routine realization.

Look at the second, third and fourth goals!

GOALS | Freiburg 0-2 RB Leipzig | Benjamin Henrichspic.twitter.com/m6ghkcJXk7 — Tactical VAR (@vartatico)May 2, 2023

GOAL | Freiburg 0-3 RB Leipzig | Szoboszlapic.twitter.com/tMbeioLY8i — Tactical VAR (@vartatico)May 2, 2023

GOALS | Freiburg 0-4 RB Leipzig | nkunkupic.twitter.com/VNpnCwU5qx — Tactical VAR (@vartatico)May 2, 2023

In tonight’s duel, RB Leipzig won its fourth final of the German Cup, and in the battle for the trophy on June 3, they will compete with the better team from tomorrow’s duel between Stuttgart and Eintracht.

Marco Roze’s team won the trophy only once, last year, while experiencing defeats against Bayern and Borussia Dortmund.

GERMAN CUP – semi-final

Wednesday:

Stuttgart – Eintracht (20.45)

