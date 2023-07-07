Home » Frejat opens the 2023 season of Orquestra Rock at Expo D. Pedro – MONDO MODA
Frejat opens the 2023 season of Orquestra Rock at Expo D. Pedro – MONDO MODA

Frejat opens the 2023 season of Orquestra Rock at Expo D. Pedro – MONDO MODA

Frejat is the attraction of the Arte do Bem Project that will open Orquestra Rock’s 2023 season, on Friday, July 14, at 9 pm, at Expo D. Pedro, in Campinas. Accompanied by the band itself and Orquestra Rock musicians, conducted by maestro Martin Lazarov, Frejat will present a collection of his best hits.
Author successes from different stages of his career, compositions in partnership with Cazuza, in Barão Vermelho, the show will feature 22 hits, such as “Amor Pra Recomeçar”, “Segredos”, “Ideologia”, “Exagerado”, “Codinome Beija-Flor” , among others, and a Raul Seixas mix with the songs “Tente Outra Vez”, “Só pra Variar” and “Como Vovó Dizia”, from the artist’s partnership with Paulo Coelho, in addition to other hits.

Frejat at the Anu 2023 Prize at Theatro Municipal do Rio @ Disclosure

Realization of the Arte do Bem Project, which unites Orquestra Rock with artists and rock bands renowned on the national scene, this show will directly benefit Centro Infantil Boldrini, a philanthropic institution based in Campinas, specialized in Pediatric Oncology and Hematology, which has been cure more than 80% of patients undergoing treatment for childhood cancer.
Frejat takes the stage at Expo D. Pedro accompanied by Mauricio Barros (keyboards and vocals), Billy Brandão (guitar and vocals), Bruno Migliari (bass and vocals) and Marcelinho da Costa (drums and vocals).
Tickets are now on sale at https://www.sympla.com.br/evento/orquestra-rock-convida-frejat/1965816.

