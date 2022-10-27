Home World French and German leaders hold talks in Paris to discuss bilateral relations and other issues – Shangbao Indonesia
World

French and German leaders hold talks in Paris to discuss bilateral relations and other issues – Shangbao Indonesia

by admin
French and German leaders hold talks in Paris to discuss bilateral relations and other issues – Shangbao Indonesia

October 27, 2022 20:18 PM

58

French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Scholz held talks in Paris on the 26th local time.

[China News Agency]French President Emmanuel Macron and German Chancellor Scholz held talks in Paris on the 26th local time to discuss issues such as Franco-German relations.

Scholz arrived at the Elysee Palace in Paris that day, and Macron welcomed him. The two then held talks and had a working lunch. French officials said the talks between the leaders of France and Germany were “very constructive” and the two countries will continue working group-level discussions on defense, energy and other issues.

French public opinion generally believes that the French and German leaders chose to hold talks at this moment to seek to narrow the differences between the two sides on many issues, especially in the fields of energy and defense, and to revive the cooperation process between the two sides. However, Agence France-Presse quoted an analysis of the official arrangement as saying that expectations for the talks between Macron and Scholz were limited.

The energy crisis is currently the focus of common concern between France and Germany, but the two countries have differences on related issues. Germany has decided to spend huge sums of money to push for gas price subsidies and disagrees with EU-wide energy price caps. France and some other EU countries are concerned that Germany’s energy policy will affect their own energy costs.

France and Germany have also recently disagreed on defense issues. Germany is considered to be concerned with Eastern European defense and cooperates with relevant NATO members on missile defense system issues, while military cooperation projects with France, especially defense procurement projects, have been slow. In addition, France and Germany are also divided on how to adapt the EU to new challenges and how to allow the EU to quickly admit new members, Agence France-Presse said.

See also  Israel investigates Pegasus Gantz to assure France that Macron’s mobile phone has not been hacked, the United States fears espionage | Israel News

You may also like

Environmentalists glue on the “Girl with a Pearl...

Ksenia Sobchak, the Russian “Paris Hilton”, flees to...

Washington DC’s “Connected Capital” Concept Reappears at IMEX...

Russia, LGBT rights at risk: the Duma’s first...

Woman killed by a python in Indonesia

Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas poses on Instagram...

Syrian media: US illegally stationed troops in Syria...

Midterm, what are midterm elections in the United...

More than 100 Vietnamese tourists lost contact after...

Xi Jinping: willing to work with the US...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy