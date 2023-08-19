French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin, in charge of Notre-Dame Cathedral reconstruction, dies in mountain accident

French Army General Jean-Louis Georgelin, who was in charge of coordinating the reconstruction of Notre-Dame Cathedral after the devastating fire in April 2019, has tragically died in a mountain accident in the French Pyrenees. The authorities confirmed the news on Saturday.

The 74-year-old general was hiking when he suffered a fall near the Faustin pass at an altitude of 2,650 meters in the Ariège department. Sources from the Gendarmerie reported the incident, with the details being quoted by France Télévisions.

General Georgelin had an extensive military career and had served as the chief of the General Staff of the French Army from 2006 to 2010. In December 2019, he was appointed by President Emmanuel Macron to lead the public body responsible for the restoration and conservation of Notre Dame.

As the head of this body, General Georgelin’s main tasks were to ensure the proper progress of the reconstruction works according to the set deadlines and to provide updates to the public and donors on the project’s progress.

The goal for the reconstruction of Notre Dame, which had suffered significant damage in the fire, was to reopen it for worship and visitors by the end of 2024.

President Macron expressed his reaction to General Georgelin’s passing, stating on social media that “with the death of General Jean-Louis Georgelin, the Nation loses one of its great soldiers, France loses one of its great servants, and Notre Dame loses the craftsman of its renaissance.”

General Georgelin was a graduate of the prestigious Saint Cyr academy and had a deep-rooted Catholic faith. His appointment to oversee the rebuilding of Notre Dame was regarded as a political and savvy decision by Macron, appreciated by the right, the Paris diocese, and the faithful.

The general emphasized the importance of returning the cathedral to Catholic worship in the best possible conditions, without making any unnecessary changes.

Despite having previously criticized President Macron during a crisis with his chief of staff in 2017, General Georgelin stated that he maintained a close relationship with the president and felt honored by his confidence.

The loss of General Jean-Louis Georgelin is a considerable setback for the reconstruction project of Notre Dame Cathedral, and his contributions will be greatly missed.

