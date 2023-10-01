French Billionaire Bernard Arnault Under Investigation for Alleged Money Laundering with Russian Businessman

French billionaire Bernard Arnault’s business dealings with a Russian businessman are currently under investigation by the Paris Prosecutor’s Office on suspicions of money laundering. According to a report by Le Monde, the investigation centers around transactions involving properties in the exclusive Courchevel ski resort.

It is alleged that Nikolai Sarkisov, the Russian businessman, bought a series of properties in Courchevel through intermediary companies in 2018. However, it was subsequently revealed that the final buyer of these properties was none other than Arnault, who is currently ranked as the second richest person in the world.

The investigation suggests that Arnault, who is the CEO of luxury goods conglomerate LVMH (Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton), paid Sarkisov approximately €20 million (around $21.2 million) for the ownership of the assets. In turn, Sarkisov is said to have made a profit of around €2 million through undisclosed agreements.

Investigators have expressed concerns that these transactions were carried out in an attempt to conceal the origin of the funds and the actual identity of the ultimate buyer, Bernard Arnault.

While Le Monde cited sources familiar with Arnault’s activities as stating that the deals were conducted within the boundaries of the law, both the Paris Prosecutor’s Office and a spokesperson for Arnault declined to provide further comments on the case. Additionally, a spokesperson for Sarkisov has not yet been reached for a statement.

This investigation adds to the ongoing scrutiny of high-profile individuals and their financial transactions, with the aim of combating money laundering and maintaining transparency in the global financial system.

[Source: Bloomberg]

