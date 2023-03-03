PARIS – “We want and must go forward together,” says the Economy Minister Bruno the Mayor who arrives in Rome today to meet his counterparts Giancarlo Giorgetti e Adolfo Urso. After the latest controversies between Italy and France, Le Maire – one of the key men of the executive in Paris – expresses the clear desire to mend the disagreements, strengthening the bilateral relationship starting with the need, explains the minister to Republicto “find a common position on the response to the Inflation Reduction Act of Biden and on how to build a sovereign European industrial policy”.