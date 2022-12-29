Summary:According to the French official report on the 28th, the flu epidemic in France is getting worse. French Health Minister Braun said on the same day that the French medical system is facing tremendous pressure.

According to the notification released by the French Ministry of Health that day, the main influenza data indicators in mainland France and several overseas provinces are on the rise. The flu incidence in France is now 460 infections per 100,000 inhabitants, with the group aged 15 to 64 most affected by the flu epidemic. The regions hardest hit by the flu epidemic include the Paris region, the Haute-France region, and the Normandy region.

Data show that 2,738 people were hospitalized due to influenza in France last week, an increase of 75% compared with the previous week; since October, 193 people have received intensive care for influenza infection, of which 80 are over 65 years old. In addition, 10 people have died from influenza since October, seven of them in the past 3 weeks. Of the 10 patients who died, six were over the age of 65.

French Minister of Health Braun inspected a hospital in Annecy, Haute-Savoie, eastern France on the same day, pointing out that the current medical system is facing tremendous pressure, and doctors choosing to strike at this time will bring huge risks to the medical system. Some doctors in France have called for a strike starting this week to demand better pay and working conditions.

Braun pointed out that France is still facing the attack of three diseases: influenza, bronchitis and new coronavirus. He believes that the current spread of bronchitis and the new coronavirus is relatively controllable, and the spread of the new coronavirus has recently decreased. But flu cases have soared and intensive care services are facing saturation.

Braun said that many French hospitals are facing challenges such as staff shortages. He predicted this week would be a “difficult week” for the healthcare system. But he also said staff at major hospitals “have been fully mobilized”. Braun called on the public to take a variety of anti-epidemic measures before the New Year’s Day holiday, such as getting a flu vaccine and wearing a mask in a confined space, to better prevent the flu.

