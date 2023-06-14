French footballers at Roland Garros | Magazine

A video from the stands of Roland Garros is circulating on the net, which the female audience cannot resist.

Serbian women who “bombarded” Twitter with comments proved that not only men like to see a beautiful woman. It’s all the fault of the video circulating on social networks, which is collected more than one and a half million views in less than 24 hours. After the victory of Novak Djokovic in the final of Roland Garros, with which he wrote new pages in tennis history, the spotlight came to French – even if you ask the fairer sex.

Women all over the world, especially Serbian women, massively comment on football players from the stands. Olivier Giroud, Teo Hernandez, Benjamin Pavar and Jordan Vertu sat together, a the camera recorded an interesting moment. It went viral on social media and was even posted on the official accounts of Roland Garros.

Serbian women did not miss this, so you can find a series of comments on Twitter. “When people ask me why I go to tennis…”, “Suddenly it got hot”, “Holy Friday”, “You’re the most* French people there are”, “Sir”, “I’m a sinner, I admit it”, “And her” , “This is heaven for the eyes”the women wrote.

