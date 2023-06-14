Home » French footballers at Roland Garros | Magazine
World

French footballers at Roland Garros | Magazine

by admin
French footballers at Roland Garros | Magazine

A video from the stands of Roland Garros is circulating on the net, which the female audience cannot resist.

Source: Profimedia/CHRISTOPHE SAIDI/SIPA

Serbian women who “bombarded” Twitter with comments proved that not only men like to see a beautiful woman. It’s all the fault of the video circulating on social networks, which is collected more than one and a half million views in less than 24 hours. After the victory of Novak Djokovic in the final of Roland Garros, with which he wrote new pages in tennis history, the spotlight came to French – even if you ask the fairer sex.

Women all over the world, especially Serbian women, massively comment on football players from the stands. Olivier Giroud, Teo Hernandez, Benjamin Pavar and Jordan Vertu sat together, a the camera recorded an interesting moment. It went viral on social media and was even posted on the official accounts of Roland Garros.

Source: Profimedia

Here is the recording in question:

Serbian women did not miss this, so you can find a series of comments on Twitter. “When people ask me why I go to tennis…”, “Suddenly it got hot”, “Holy Friday”, “You’re the most* French people there are”, “Sir”, “I’m a sinner, I admit it”, “And her” , “This is heaven for the eyes”the women wrote.

(WORLD)

See also  Lazar: "Victory is not obvious, the right has never been so strong"

You may also like

Udinese – The name for the goal and...

Funeral Silvio Berlusconi, the body has returned to...

Congolese students involved in hard work to support...

the Constellation Edition of Starfield now available on...

Confession of parents of children from Lukavac |...

Malaysian Police Chief: Interpol will be asked to...

ANITA On 22 June in Rome, the Assembly...

breaking latest news of the Botanical Nights of...

Ruston Kelly, review of his album The Weakness...

Boris Johnson has already returned to the center...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy