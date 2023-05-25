French Foreign Minister Colonna meets Tajani in Rome: “No problem with Italy”

PARIS – Foreign minister arrives in Rome Catherine Colonna to meet his counterpart Antonio Tajani after he canceled his visit to Paris following controversial statements by the French interior minister. “There is no problem with Italy” underlines Colonna on the eve of the trip. Among the topics on the agenda, French aid promised by Emmanuel Macron a Giorgia Meloni during the G7 for the floods in Emilia-Romagna, but also the joint support for Ukraine and the migration crisis on which cooperation, they underlined in Paris, “remains necessary”.