15
- French government protects data security and bans civil servants from using entertainment programs such as TikTok RFI – Radio France Internationale
- France bans government employees from using popular apps like TikTok, Twitter, Instagram on their phones Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- French civil servants banned from installing TikTok and other entertainment apps on work devices | International Oriental Daily News Malaysia Oriental Daily News
- French civil servants ban TikTok from work phones Lianhe Zaobao
- France bans government employees from using entertainment apps like TikTok on business phones, effective immediately RFI – Radio France Internationale
- View full coverage on Google News