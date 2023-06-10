24
- French knife attack suspect arrested on charges of “armed assault” and “attempted murder” – Teller Report Teller Report China Net
- Macron visits knife attack victim that shocked France Voice of America Chinese Website- VOA Mandarin
- Annecy, France: Knife wounding: Injured children’s health starts to improve RFI – Radio France Internationale
- Sudden 8 injuries! A man stabbed a child in a stroller with a knife in the park. The star experienced bullets passing by… | International News Chinese New Zealand Herald
- French refugees attack suspected asylum application rejected students are praised for stopping mobs- International- Instant International | 星洲网 Sin Chew Daily Malaysia Latest News and Headlines Sin Chew Daily
- View full coverage on Google News