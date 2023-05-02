French media: 18 dead, 20 injured as tourist bus plunges into canyon in Mexico – Xinhua English.news.cn

18 dead, 20 injured after tourist bus plunges into canyon in Mexico

Reference news network reported on May 1Eighteen people were killed and more than 20 injured when a tourist bus plunged into a canyon in Mexico, Agence France-Presse reported.

According to reports, the accident occurred on the evening of April 29 local time in the state of Nayarit in western Mexico.

Nunes, a Mexican civil protection official, said the bus, belonging to a private company, was traveling about 220 km from the neighboring state of Jalisco to the beach sanctuary of Guayavitos in Nayarit state. kilometer. The bus went off the road and crashed into a canyon.

According to reports, the cause of the accident is still unclear, and a large number of rescuers rushed to the scene to carry out rescue.

All passengers were Mexican citizens, Nunes said.Return to Sohu to see more

Editor: