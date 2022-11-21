Reference News Network reported on November 21 that the United States is putting pressure on Ukraine to be open to peace talks with Moscow. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, recently said that the Ukrainian army does not expect to regain all the territory lost in the war.

Milley also said on the 16th that the support of the United States and its allies has not weakened, but he added that Kyiv’s successful counterattack against Russia put it in a better negotiating position.

According to the report, Charles Kupchan, a professor at Georgetown University in the United States, said that it is possible that the Biden administration is just trying to ensure that the door to negotiations is open, and Milley is just “more forward-looking.” “It is important for Russia and Ukraine to realize that there is a diplomatic path,” he said.

The report pointed out that this also sent a signal to Zelensky that his toughness is testing the patience of some allies.

“It’s understandable that Zelensky may have been impulsive in making remarks that some allies didn’t like,” Kupchan said.

Kupchan also said: “The Biden administration wants to move slowly to ensure that the transatlantic consensus remains unshakable.”

But Frederick Kagan, a defense strategist at the American Enterprise Institute, said Milley could not fully represent Washington.

Kagan said that the United States should not put pressure on Zelensky, but should increase the supply of weapons to help Ukraine completely defeat the Russian army. “We should help Ukraine speed up to victory in this war. Slowing down now is not the right thing to do,” he said.