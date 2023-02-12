French media: France held the fourth protest against retirement reform, officials said nearly a million people participated

Reference News Network reported on February 12 that according to Agence France-Presse’s report in Paris on the 11th, the French trade unions organized the fourth mobilization against the reform of the retirement system on the 11th, maintained pressure on the authorities, and expressed their readiness to “let France shut down”.

According to the French Ministry of the Interior, 963,000 people participated in protests across the country, 93,000 of them in Paris. The French Federation of Trade Unions stated that there were 500,000 parades in Paris and more than 2.5 million nationwide.

Regardless of the data source, the number of protesters across the country is higher than the last mobilization on February 7 (almost 2 million and 757,000 according to the CGT and the authorities, respectively), the report said.

Marie-Pierre Couvreur, a 43-year-old engineer who took part in the protest in Lyon with her three children to show them “you have to protect yourself”, explained: “I’m here because it’s Saturday, Not possible on weekdays.”

Before the start of the march in the capital, the leaders of the eight main unions confirmed the call for a fifth action on February 16, the report said. They also said they were ready to “intensify the movement” and “shut down the country on March 7” if the mobilization “falls on deaf ears” from the government and parliament.

Outside of Paris, the number of protesters in all provinces also surpassed that of February 7. As on previous occasions, the march proceeded in general calm, except for a few incidents in Paris, Nantes and Rennes, in which 23 people were arrested and four police officers were injured. A total of 10,000 police and gendarmerie were dispatched across the country, including 4,500 in the capital. In Paris, 10 people were arrested and a gendarme was injured in the eye.