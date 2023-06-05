French media: NATO Secretary-General says Sweden has fulfilled its obligations and urges Turkey to “release” as soon as possible – yqqlm

Original title: French media: NATO Secretary-General said Sweden had fulfilled its obligation to urge Turkey to “release” as soon as possible

Reference news network reported on June 5NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg on June 4 called on Ankara to drop its opposition to Sweden joining the alliance, saying Stockholm had managed to address Turkey’s security concerns, AFP reported.

According to the report, Stoltenberg told reporters after meeting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan: “Sweden has taken important practical steps to address Turkey’s concerns. Sweden has fulfilled its obligations.”

Stoltenberg attended the inauguration ceremony of Erdogan on the 3rd local time. The latter won re-election for another 5 years. Dozens of world leaders participated in the grand ceremony in the capital Ankara.

NATO member Turkey has balked at allowing Sweden to join the military alliance, the report said. Turkey and Hungary are the only two countries that have not yet approved Sweden’s membership application.

Finland officially joined the alliance in April this year. Erdogan has accused Sweden of being a haven for "terrorists", especially members of the Kurdistan Workers Party, which is blacklisted by Turkey and its Western allies. (compiled/Yang Xinpeng)





