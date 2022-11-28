French media: Somali al-Shabab attacked a hotel in the capital near the presidential palace

Reference News Network reported on November 28 that according to Agence France-Presse, on the evening of the 27th local time, a hotel in the central security zone near the presidential palace in Mogadishu, the capital of Somalia, was attacked by the Somali al-Shabab, which shows that these militants have the ability to Continuing the fight against the Somali government, which has declared “all-out war” against al-Shabaab.

According to reports, Somali National Police spokesman Sadiq Dudixie said in a statement that a large number of civilians and dignitaries have been rescued and evacuated from the hotel called “Rose Villa”.

An eyewitness said: “I was near the ‘Rose Villa’ when suddenly there were two violent explosions in the hotel, gunshots continued, the area was cordoned off, and I saw people fleeing.”

Al-Shabab, which is affiliated with al-Qaeda, has been trying to overthrow the Somali central government for the past 15 years, the report said. The group claimed responsibility for the attack.

The hotel, frequented by Somali lawmakers, is located in the central security area of ​​Mogadishu, not far from the office of the country’s president, Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud, the report said. The guesthouse is described on its website as “the safest place to stay in Mogadishu”, with metal detectors and high walls.

The African Union Transitional Mission in Somalia condemned the attack and praised Somali security forces on Twitter for their swift response to avoid further casualties and property damage.

According to reports, the Somali president, who was just elected in May this year, decided to launch an “all-out war” against the Somali Al-Shabaab not long ago, and this new attack happened at this time.