French media: Millions march against pension reform

Hangzhou Net Release time: 2023-01-31 09:49

Reference News Network reported on January 31 that according to Agence France-Presse, France ushered in large-scale strikes and demonstrations on January 30, protesting against the reform of the pension system. Aspects of the shutdown are responsible.

According to reports, police sources revealed that the police expect a large number of demonstrators to appear on the 31st, and it is estimated that as many as 1.2 million people will participate in 240 demonstrations across the country.

More than 1.1 million people took to the streets on January 19, the first day of the strike, according to official figures. This is the largest strike in France since former right-wing President Nicolas Sarkozy reformed the pension system in 2010.

Major unions have warned of more strike action to come. This is a major test for President Macron.

According to reports, the most controversial aspect of the reform bill is the increase of the minimum retirement age to 64, while France’s current retirement age of 62 is the lowest among all major European economies. Although French Prime Minister Borne said that there is still room for discussion on the bill, the decision to adjust the retirement age “cannot be communicated” and will not be put on the agenda again.

At the same time, although the bill is Macron’s signature move after his re-election in 2022, he himself has been trying to stay out of it, only occasionally commenting when conflicts intensify.